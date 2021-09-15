Synopsis and Release Date for ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 24 [Spoilers].

Takemichi is attending the conference for the first time, dressed in Toman’s special costume. However, he is taken aback when he sees Mikey and Chifuyu with Hanma. The first season’s finale is “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 24.

Hanma is the vice president of Valhalla, the gang who lost the Bloody Halloween incident to Toman. The sneak stills and synopsis for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 24, titled “A Cry Baby,” have been revealed on the official website.

Valhalla will be under Toman’s control, according to the synopsis. Takemichi is also caught off guard when Kisaki is hailed for his part in bringing the two warring gangs together.

Takemichi is well aware that Kisaki is a shrewd man who would carry out his nasty schemes to usurp Toman from Mikey. Takemichi is becoming increasingly concerned about the current state of affairs. It’ll be interesting to hear Chifuyu and Mikey’s thoughts on the partnership.

This new way of functioning for the gangs will have an impact on the future. Is it still possible for Takemichi to halt Kisaki and save Hinata?

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. He’s standing on the station platform the day after learning of her death when he’s pushed over onto the tracks by a throng of passengers. When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back enjoying the finest days of his life, according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki, Eiji Takeuchi, Daisuke Ono, Masaaki Mizunaka, Kengo Kawanishi, Satoshi Hino, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro Mori, Masataka Kiyomizu, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro

The episode 24 conclusion of “Tokyo Revengers” will air on Saturday.