Suns vs. Bucks Game 5 Prediction: What Are The Chances That Phoenix Or Milwaukee Will Win The NBA Finals In 2021?

With the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks knotted at 2-2, the NBA Finals in 2021 will be a best-of-three series. With two straight victory in Milwaukee, the Bucks were the superior team at home, and now it’s the Suns’ turn to take care of business when the series returns to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday night.

In the NBA Finals, the road team is 0-4 thus far, and the odds predict that pattern will continue. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Phoenix is a -184 betting favorite, with a 4.5-point point spread. Milwaukee is favored by +154 to win the game.

After falling behind 0-2 in the series, it’s possible that the Bucks have figured out how to beat the Suns.

Milwaukee is relying more on its smaller roster. Brook Lopez’s playing time decreased from 25.5 minutes in Games 1 and 2 to 20 minutes in Games 3 and 4. Pat Connaughton has been on the court in crunch time, and he knocked a few critical threes to lift the Bucks to a 109-103 victory over the Suns on Wednesday night.

Over the last three games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks. The two-time MVP appears to be on the mend after suffering a hyperextended knee in the conference finals.

Chris Paul’s 32-point performance in Game 1 of the series feels like it was yesterday. Since Jrue Holiday was assigned to guard him in Game 2, the point guard has battled immensely. In Games 2-4, Paul had 15 turnovers. In the nine games leading up to this latest streak, the 36-year-old had a total of 15 turnovers.

Despite Devin Booker’s 42 points on 60.7 percent shooting, Phoenix lost Game 4 due to Paul’s bad performance. Khris Middleton also scored 40 points. When Middleton is that much better than Paul, the Suns have absolutely no chance.

All of this may change very fast, especially in Phoenix, where the Suns have won 80% of their games. The Bucks were 20-16 on the road during the regular season, and they are 3-6 in their last nine playoff games away from Milwaukee.

In five of the nine games, Middleton attempted more field goals than he scored. Holiday is shooting 32.1 percent from the floor and 9-38 from three-point range in his previous six away games.

In Game 3, Deandre Ayton was hampered by foul trouble, and in Game 4, he only made three shots.