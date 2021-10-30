Subway’s menu now includes a low-calorie bread option with no added sugar and only one net carb.

With the addition of new bread to the Subway menu, sandwich aficionados will have even more alternatives. By offering a new 1-net-carb and zero-sugar bread alternative, the sandwich business is recreating the empty calorie product.

Thanks to the manufacturers of Hero Bread, the new item will retain the unique flavor of a Subway hero while also providing additional nutrients. 100 calories, 26 grams of fiber, and 12 grams of protein are found in each six-inch roll.

Tom Brady, an NFL all-star who is known for being fussy about his nutrition, teamed up with Subway and took a bite of the new low-calorie bread as part of the pitch. Brady is also a shareholder in Hero Labs, Inc., the parent company of Hero Bread.

Brady commended the new menu item for allowing him to increase his dietary options in a social media promotion released by Subway.

“As you know, your kid isn’t the biggest bread man,” Brady explained, “but there’s a new bread that even I can eat.”

“Now, thanks to Hero, I’m psyched that I’ll be able to get back to bread.” It’s truly incredible.” In Colorado Springs, Colorado, Des Moines, Iowa, Boise, Idaho, and Savannah, Georgia, Subway is testing the new Hero Bread sandwich rolls.

Customers will be able to vote on other test markets where Subway will test the Hero Bread starting Nov. 5.

The latest menu addition is part of the Subway Eat Fresh Refresh program, which was launched on July 12 with the goal of improving menu selections and visitor experience.

“Our new culinary team is making significant changes to the main menu. In a press statement, Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, said, “The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly produced, craveable, and tasty sandwiches to delight new and returning customers.”

The brand refresh included 20 menu changes, four new trademark sandwiches, two new freshly baked breads, artisan Italian and hearty multigrain bread, and more at the time.