Subpoenas are issued to Trump advisers Flynn and Miller by the committee investigating the January 6 Capital Riot.

Six former Donald Trump advisers, including former national security advisor Michael Flynn and campaign advisor Jason Miller, were subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol rioting on Monday for their role in pushing the claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

“In the days leading up to the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest cronies and advisors waged a campaign of electoral misinformation and plotted ways to thwart the Electoral College vote count,” said Select Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

According to sources, a House committee on January 6 is preparing to summon members of Trump’s team who convened in a DC hotel’war room’ in the days leading up to the Capitol attack. https://t.co/PDTIQy2uvGT

All six Trump friends are expected to participate fully, according to Hompson, and the committee is looking for further information to avoid any possible uprising.

Attorney John Eastman was also called to testify when it was claimed that he constructed the argument for Vice President Mike Pence to reject President Biden’s electoral college victory.

Other Trump officials facing subpoenas include 2020 campaign manager William Stepien, national security adviser Angela McCallum, and former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik, who the committee claims paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers.

The latest batch of subpoenas comes after the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in contempt for failing to appear in court after being served with a subpoena. The Department of Justice has yet to decide whether or not to charge Bannon. On his radio show the day before the insurgency, Bannon predicted that “all hell will break free.” The attack on the Capitol resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. A motion to constitute a House committee was passed in late June, with all Democratic members voting yes and two Republicans voting no.