Stop elder financial exploitation before it begins.

Financial exploitation of the elderly takes numerous forms.

It could take the shape of strangers attempting to earn the victim’s trust through a “confidence game,” a caregiver charging an exorbitant amount for her services, or a family member who feels entitled to the victim’s money.

Unscrupulous persons make the acquaintance of and earn the trust of a senior who has something they want — usually money — through befriending. They may outright solicit for money or give a genuine or imagined service for elders at an exorbitant charge.

In any case, it’s done with a smile.

There are several warning indicators to keep an eye out for. The warning indicators in these cases have one thing in common: a new best friend.

Keep an eye out for the following warning flags to be sure someone you care about isn’t a victim of an elder financial exploitation scam:

By knowing the factors that make a senior prone to financial abuse, one can raise the chances of preventing elder financial abuse.

Financial exploitation is a type of domestic violence that should be reported to the authorities. Typically, criminal charges result in a misdemeanor and/or felony charge.

For reporting neglect, abuse, and exploitation, some states establish confidential hotlines. Many seniors are afraid to expose fraud because they are intimidated by their abusers.

When dealing with senior citizens, communication is crucial. In so many incidents of elder abuse, a lack of communication — specifically, an unwillingness or sense of taboo about discussing money — is a crucial element.

Talk to them and educate them not only about the hazards they face, but also about their day and what’s going on in your life. They may be lonely at times and seek for a companion.

Retirees should be free to enjoy their golden years without fear of being conned after a lifetime of labour and taxes. Being exploited in retirement is hardly a prize for enjoying a long and productive life. The best approaches to safeguard a senior’s well-being are to designate powers of attorney and to have continual support from friends and family.

Judy Heft is the CEO and founder of Judith Heft & Associates, a financial and lifestyle concierge firm that has been helping customers stay financially organized for over 25 years. “How to Be Smart, Successful, and Organized with Your Money” is her book. Visit www.judithheft.com for additional details.