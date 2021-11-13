Steph Curry has now overtaken Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers in NBA history.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has passed Boston Celtics icon Ray Allen for the most career 3-pointers made in NBA history, including the playoffs.

Curry scored 40 points and made nine 3-pointers in a 119-90 triumph over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. He came within one 3-pointer of tying Allen’s record early in the contest, which he did in the opening two minutes.

Curry is only 78 3-pointers away from breaking Allen’s regular-season record, as postseason stats are not included in official statistics. Curry has made 2,896 3-pointers in the regular season, while Allen has made 2,973.

Curry set a single-season record with 402 made 3-pointers in the 2015-16 season, winning the MVP award unanimously for the first time in NBA history.

Curry is averaging 28.4 points per game this season, shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Curry’s amazing season will be on display tomorrow night when the Warriors take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m.