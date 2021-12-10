Steelers Playoff Prospects: A Wild-Card berth is unlikely, and hopes for a 2021 division title are fading in Week 14.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for a postseason berth. The Steelers are a game out of a crowded Week 14 playoff picture after losing 36-28 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

With four games left in the regular season in 2021, Pittsburgh has sole ownership of the AFC’s No. 10 seed. The Steelers’ chances of securing a wild-card slot are slim, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts sandwiched between them and the No. 7 seed Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers have a 9% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model. Pittsburgh’s chances of winning the division are under 2%.

Both the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos are favorites to win their games on Sunday and move ahead of Pittsburgh in the standings.

In the postseason standings, the Colts and Raiders have both passed the Steelers. The Raiders have a better record in the conference. twitter.com/3Nkn5t9FwUT With the loss on Thursday, the Steelers fell two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. In Week 13, the Steelers shocked the Ravens by winning 20-19.

For second place in the division, the Cincinnati Bengals are a game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In head-to-head competition, Cincinnati has beaten Pittsburgh twice.

With three first-place teams on their schedule, the Steelers may have the most tough remaining schedule in the league. Next week, the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans before traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. In Week 18, the Steelers will travel to Baltimore after hosting the Browns.

Defense, which was once the team’s strength, has let Pittsburgh down. The Steelers have lost three of their last four games, all of which have seen them surrender at least 36 points.

In what is believed to be his final NFL season, Ben Roethlisberger has a 92.1 passing rating.