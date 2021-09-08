Steelers and Jets Are Upset Picks As Straight Up Winners In NFL Week 1 Predictions 2021

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season will almost certainly offer some surprises that few expected. A defending division champion is one of the greatest underdogs on the schedule, but numerous clubs that lost by double digits last season have been declared clear favorites on Sunday.

With betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are three upset picks for the NFL’s opening weekend.

Buffalo Bills (+235) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh’s defense provides the Steelers a good opportunity to win in Buffalo. Despite losing to the Bills last season, the Steelers only allowed 20 points of offense while holding Josh Allen to his season-lowest quarterback rating.

Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, still has some gas in the tank. Last season, the Bills’ defense ranked 25th in the league, allowing 4.7 yards per carry, and rookie running back Najee Harris might have a bright start to his NFL career.

Carolina Panthers (+210) vs New York Jets

In each of his three seasons with the Jets, Sam Darnold was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. Will he be that much better in Carolina, especially since he’ll be playing against his former team?

The Panthers are coming off back-to-back 5-11 seasons and may have an offensive line that isn’t up to par. Zach Wilson will be the greatest quarterback on the field on Sunday, if the preseason is any indicator.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants (+134)

There are reasons to be bullish about Denver in 2021, but the Broncos’ ability to lay close to a field goal on the other side of the country is questionable. Over the last four years, the Broncos have gone 9-23 on the road.

With an above-average defense, New York had a better overall record than Denver previous season. Teddy Bridgewater’s life may be made more difficult by the unit. After finishing 4-11 as a starter in 2020 with only 15 touchdown passes, the quarterback will be playing his first game under a new offense.