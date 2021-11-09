Steelers against. Bears: A taunting penalty and a dispute with the officials overshadow Pittsburgh’s victory over Chicago.

The Chicago Bears were defeated 29-27 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game marred by penalties. The most egregious came late in the game on a third-down stop by the Bears, which could have changed the outcome.

Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger for a seven-yard loss at the Pittsburgh 46-yard line with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter, presumably forcing the Steelers to punt. Marsh was called for a 15-yard taunting penalty, which extended Pittsburgh’s drive and resulted in a field goal and a 26-20 Steelers lead.

“First and foremost, keep in mind that taunting is a hot topic this year. And with that stated, I watched the player sprint toward the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bench area after making a big play and posture in such a way that I felt he was mocking them,” referee Tony Corrente said after the game to pool reporter Adam Hoge.

"First and foremost, keep in mind that taunting is a hot topic this year. And with that stated, I watched the player sprint toward the Pittsburgh Steelers' bench area after making a big play and posture in such a way that I felt he was mocking them," referee Tony Corrente said after the game to pool reporter Adam Hoge.

The penalty appeared dubious at best, and Corrente's reaction amplified it. As he tossed the flag that gave Pittsburgh a first down, the ref made contact with Marsh.

“The ref hip-checked me on my way to the sideline.” “It’s fairly obvious,” Marsh said after the game to the media. “If I did something like that to a ref or even touched a ref, we’d be booted out of the game, suspended, and fined.” That was just inexcusably inappropriate, in my opinion.” With 1:46 left in the game, Justin Fields led the Bears on a 75-yard touchdown drive, giving Chicago a 27-26 lead. With 26 seconds left in regulation, Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal. Pittsburgh would have had to go for a touchdown in the final seconds if the previous Steelers’ drive hadn’t been prolonged by Marsh’s taunting penalty.

The Bears had a score wiped off the board earlier in the game due to a controversial penalty for an illegal low block. During the loss, Chicago was penalized 12 times for 115 yards. Pittsburgh was penalized five times for a total of 30 yards.

