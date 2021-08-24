States that cut benefits aren’t seeing as many job gains as they had hoped.

When compared to states that maintain assistance programs, states that have cut federal unemployment benefits are not having the desired effect of putting more Americans back to work.

According to Reuters, states that canceled a $300 monthly unemployment payout this summer to offset pandemic-related job losses did not experience a large increase in new hiring. These states, primarily led by Republican governors, argued that removing what they see as a barrier to returning to work would do more to improve their economies.

According to the assessments, new hiring appears to differ little between states that slashed federal unemployment benefits and those that did not. According to one study, states that decreased benefits experienced a 6% rise in the number of jobs available to job searchers. However, it was shown that these nations had a harder time reintegrating employees into the formal sector.

Job losses were more severe in non-cutoff states, according to Jed Kolko, chief economist at job site Indeed, who stated on Twitter that this is because non-cutoff states have a different mix of industries and occupations than cutoff states. The improvements in cutoff states were most noticeable in lower-paid occupations, according to a second analysis from Goldman Sachs, but these same jobs were also the most vulnerable to COVID-19-related employment losses.

“For now, the punchline is that job growth in both [universal income]cutoff states and other states has been about the same since May, even if the unemployment rate in UI-cutoff states has fallen more,” Kolko noted on Twitter on Aug. 20.

New research based on new bank transaction data: What impact did the termination of the epidemic UI have on jobs, income, and spending? We discover: The UI for getting shares has dropped dramatically. By August, one job had been found for every eight people who had lost their UI. Only 7% of the benefit loss was compensated by increased wages. Spending has decreased by 20%. 1/

These findings are especially important in light of a statewide outbreak of COVID-19 infections caused by the virus’ Delta form. Although federal unemployment benefits were extended during the pandemic, they are set to expire on September 6 if nothing is done to extend them.

Concerns about further slowdown caused by the Delta variety have sparked some discussion about whether new aid is required to prevent a drop.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh wrote to the chiefs of the agencies on Thursday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.