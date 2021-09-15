State and local relief is a must for moderate Democrats, or they risk a no-deal scenario on tax reform.

There will be “no deal” on tax reform unless pledges of state and local aid are made, according to moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Federal restrictions on state and local tax deductions should be abolished, according to congressional lawmakers from the Northeast. They are lobbying for this provision to be included in the progressive Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion spending package.

When the Republican-led Congress passed its 2017 tax reform plan, which disproportionately affected populous blue states like New York and California, those limitations were slashed to $10,000.

The House Ways and Means Committee released their tax reform proposal on Friday, but it did not include a decision to eliminate the SALT caps. In response, committee chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) and three other New York and New Jersey congressmen issued a joint statement on Monday pledging to continue pressing for SALT relief.

“We continue to work with Speaker Pelosi and our colleagues in the Senate to repeal Republicans’ short-sighted SALT cap,” they stated. “We are dedicated to enacting legislation that includes real SALT relief, which is critical to our middle-class neighborhoods, and we are working toward that goal on a daily basis.”

High incomes will see their individual federal income tax rate increased from the current 37 percent to 39.6 percent under the Democrats’ new tax proposal, as well as a 3% surtax on individuals earning more than $5 million per year.

If passed, these hikes would be accompanied by a rise in the capital gains tax rate from 23.8 percent to 28.8 percent. High incomes in New York City and California would see an increase in their taxes paid to the government under these suggestions.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, a SALT cap repeal could benefit the wealthiest 20% of taxpayers by more than 96 percent, while the top 1% would reap approximately 54 percent of the gain.

Progressive Democrats are opposed to extending assistance to the wealthy, and they have dubbed some of their opponents within the party as “conservative Democrats” for disagreeing with their policy positions.

The enmity between moderates and left-wing Democrats was on full display over the weekend, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) traded verbal jabs on the radio.

