Starting Pitchers, Odds, and Prediction For Yankees vs. White Sox In MLB Field Of Dreams Game

The highly anticipated Field of Dreams Game is slated to begin in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will clash in what might be a preview of the American League playoffs.

In the opening of a three-game series that will continue this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, the White Sox are theoretically the home team. The White Sox are favorites to beat the Yankees in Thursday’s historic game due to a large edge on the mound.

Chicago’s Lance Lynn will take the mound against New York’s Andrew Heaney. The White Sox have a -174 chance of winning at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Yankees are +146 underdogs in this game.

It’s easy to see why the odds favor Chicago by looking at the stat lines of both pitchers.

Lynn, the favorite for the AL Cy Young Award, has a 2.04 ERA in 114.2 innings pitched. With 130 strikeouts and a league-best 6.7 hits allowed per nine innings, the right-hander leads the league. Lynn will take the field in place of Carlos Rodon, who was supposed to start until he was placed on the injured list with left arm pain on Thursday.

Lynn has the lowest ERA in the American League, and Heaney has the highest ERA in baseball. In 104 innings, the left-hander has a 5.45 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. Heaney has allowed five home runs in 10 innings in two starts since being acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline.

The betting total on Thursday is 9.5 runs.

This was the day we had hoped for. It’s finally here. @MLBNetwork @MLB @Yankees and @Whitesox pic.twitter.com/twmk1ZeBwk

The White Sox have risen to the top of the AL Central thanks to their No. 1 pitching staff and fifth-ranked offense. With a 10.5-game division lead, Chicago is practically guaranteed to make the playoffs.

The Yankees have recovered from a shaky first half of the season to emerge as a viable playoff contender. With a 20-10 record in its previous 30 games, New York is two games out of the wild-card race.

Some of the Yankees’ top contributors from recent weeks will not be in the lineup on Thursday. The COVID-IL includes Gary Sanchez and Anthony Rizzo. Gleyber Torres is hitting.393 in August, but he’ll miss his fourth game in a row due to a sprained thumb.

Aroldis Chapman, the Yankees’ closer, is also on the disabled list.

