Starting Monday, you’ll be able to order marijuana through UberEats.

Customers will soon be able to order the one high-demand item that has been absent from UberEats’ delivery menu: marijuana.

According to Reuters, an UberEats spokeswoman confirmed that the meal delivery service will begin accepting marijuana product orders on Monday. Despite the excitement surrounding the decision, it will have certain restrictions at first.

To begin with, cannabis deliveries will be limited to Ontario, Canada. Despite legalizing marijuana for recreational use three years ago, Canada’s marijuana sector continues to be plagued by the existence of illegal vendors competing with legal ones.

UberEats hopes that by launching this program, legal manufacturers will become more appealing to customers over time. This step satisfies Uber’s aim to enter the cannabis market, which it expressed earlier this year.

In April, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC, “We see so much possibility out there, and we’re going to focus on the opportunity at hand.”

The second restriction is that at start, only one producer will be engaged. According to Reuters, UberEats will partner with Tokyo Smoke, a single cannabis retailer.

It also doesn’t appear like marijuana delivery will be an option. Customers would place an order for marijuana and then pick it up at a Tokyo Smoke location, rather than the other way around.

Cannabis consumers in the United States may have to wait a little longer to place orders for the drug. Currently, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized or decriminalized recreational marijuana use, but it is still illegal under federal law.

Members of both the Democratic and Republican parties have been pushing for change. Even though President Joe Biden remains opposed, Democratic members of Congress considered a measure to legalize marijuana on a federal level in July.

Nancy Mace, R-S.C., a Republican representative, revealed her proposal to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level on Nov. 18. The plan would impose a 3% federal excise tax on all marijuana products, with the proceeds going to small companies, law enforcement retraining, mental health services, and other projects.