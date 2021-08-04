Start Time For The Olympic Balance Beam Final, How To Watch Simone Biles

At the Tokyo Olympics, there is one last chance to see Simone Biles compete. The American gymnast has opted to compete in one final competition at this year’s Summer Games after skipping most of the events in Japan due to mental health difficulties.

Biles will compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final alongside Sunisa Lee of the USA gymnastics team. At 5:53 p.m. local time, or 4:53 a.m. EDT, the event begins.

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app will all have live streams accessible. At 8 p.m. EDT, NBC will show a replay of the event on television.

Watch live on @PeacockTV, https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA, and the NBC Sports App at 4:50 a.m. ET. @TeamUSA x #TokyoOlympics

Since withdrawing from the team finals, Biles has not competed in Tokyo. While suffering from the “twisties,” the four-time gold medalist skipped the women’s all-around, vault, and floor exercise.

In Biles’ absence, Lee and Carey stepped up and won gold medals for the United States. After Biles withdrew from the competition, Team USA won silver in the team finals.