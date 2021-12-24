[Spoilers] ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ Episode 37 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 37, Towa and Zero engage in a brutal combat. “Zero’s Wish” is the title of the new episode. Towa is seen fighting to keep up with Zero and Nanahoshi’s enormous powers in the official promo trailer for Episode 37. Meanwhile, Setsuna wishes to break the thread of fate with the Yukari no Tachikiri.

She was advised, however, that it would not be enough to save Towa or Zero’s mother.

Nanahoshi began absorbing Towa’s misery in the previous episode, titled “A Place (Not) For Towa,” and appeared to be enjoying it. The deeper the sorrow, Zero observed, the richer the scent of the smoke produced by the wood.

Nanahoshi was given the task of performing the Grief Dance by Zero. Meanwhile, Towa, who was entangled in this dilemma, was perplexed as she inquired of Zero about her plans.

Zero assured her that they would put on a show for her because simply killing her would be simple. She went on to say that she wanted the Half-Demon Princesses to experience more sorrow, shame, and suffering than she had.

Zero later used the Silver Pearl, which contained Towa’s past memories. She declared that she would resurrect Towa’s sad memories and make her relive them.

“Zero brings Towa’s unhappiness about growing up in the contemporary world to the surface and forces her to confront her memories of loneliness and misery. Sesshomaru comes before the demon slayers and orders Setsuna to pay a visit to the Tree of Ages,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 36.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

On Saturday, fans can watch Episode 37 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” online. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation will broadcast the episode live in Japanese with English subtitles.