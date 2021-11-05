[Spoilers] ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon’ Episode 30 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Hisui is making a long-awaited return to the anime, and it appears that “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 30 will focus on him and his family.

The demon sisters have acquired the potent Kyuyokon root after meeting Kirinmaru’s daughter Rion. Setsuna’s Dream Butterfly has also been destroyed by Sessohomaru, allowing her to sleep for the first time in a long time.

Hisui and his family are shown in the promotional trailer for Episode 30 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.” Setsuna also appears to be struggling to remain awake in the clip. In the meantime, Setsuna and the others must free Rin from Zero’s spell.

Setsuna, Moroha, and Towa encountered Rion at Mount Musubi in the previous episode. Rion was ecstatic to see the trio and congratulated them on their bravery.

She mentioned that some people attempted but failed to overcome the barrier before Mount Musubi. Rion presented them with the valuable Kyuyokon root, which can be utilized to make the ultimate weapon.

Setsuna, Towa, and Moroha, she reasoned, deserved to own the root. Rion described how she and her father, Kirinmaru, used to travel together. However, she became imprisoned in Mount Musubi one day.

Rion urged them to get up with her to take on the powerful Kirinmaru. She also inquired if they were willing to kill Kirinmaru.

“Rion used to travel over the world with her father Kirinmaru, but her soul was trapped deep under Mount Musubi one day. Rion begs Setsuna to cut the thread of fate that binds her to her father, wishing for independence and peace “Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 29 can be found here.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

This Saturday, fans may watch Episode 30 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” online. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation will broadcast the episode live in Japanese with English subtitles.