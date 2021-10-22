[Spoilers] ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon’ Episode 28 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Setsuna, Towa, and Moroha are on their way to Mount Musubi in pursuit of the Kyuyokon root. The three will also encounter an old foe in Episode 28 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.” “The Barrier at Mount Musubi” is the title of the new episode. Towa and her comrades approach the outskirts of Mount Musubi in the official preview clip for Episode 28. When Kirinmaru appears in front of them, though, they are taken aback. Will they go toe-to-toe in a fight? Moroha and the two half-demon princesses finally encountered Bokusen-Oh in Episode 27 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.” They were seeking for the Kyuyokon root, and the 2000-year-old demon tree was aware of it.

In the meantime, Moroha inquired if the Tenseiga’s sheath was made from him. He disclosed that his body was used to create not only Tenseiga, but also the Tessaiga sheath.

Moroha attempted to inquire of the demon tree about the Kyuyokon root. He claimed the priceless root came from a demon spirit tree growing on Mount Musubi.

They inquired of Bokusen-Oh about the root’s ability to absorb and store demon energy. He informed them. Kirinmaru was terrified of the root because of its great strength and the fact that it could store demon energy.

“Jaken remembers the dreadful day fourteen years ago when Zero cast a curse on Rin, dooming her to a long and agonizing death. According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 27 reads, “The three girls look for Bokusen-Oh, who may have a hint on the whereabouts of Towa’s new weapon.”

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

On Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, fans may watch “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 28. On Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.