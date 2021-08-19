[Spoilers] ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 20 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

After listening to Kazutora’s speech about how he was a hero because he was willing to kill his enemies, Mikey was enraged. Mikey kicked Kazutora senseless after knocking down Chonbo and Chome. Mikey, on the other hand, is still in difficulty.

The other Valhalla gang members will go after Mikey in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 20. Takemitchi, Mitsuya, and Chifuyu, meantime, hurry to save Mikey.

Mikey, on the other hand, gets ambushed by a crowd, and Takemitchi and the others are unable to help him. Draken is battling Hanma and the other gang members head-on elsewhere.

When Mikey is attacked, the synopsis for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 20 hints that someone will stand up for him and battle the attackers. Who this friend is still to be seen. The unidentified person is most likely Kisaki, who will surprise Mikey and the others by showing up.

Baji appears in the upcoming episode, according to the spoiler stills.

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. He’s standing on the station platform the day after learning of her death when he’s pushed over onto the tracks by a throng of passengers. When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back enjoying the finest days of his life, according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 20. On Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.