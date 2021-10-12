[Spoilers] ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” Episode 2, the Goddess and the best assassin are about to strike a deal.

The Goddess wants the best assassin to reincarnate and kill the Hero, according to the official synopsis for Episode 2, “Deal of Reincarnation.”

When the assassin inquires as to why the Goddess is seeking to eliminate the Hero, the Goddess explains that the Hero, who is tasked with defeating the Demon King, will eventually use his powers to destroy the planet.

He must reincarnate in the world of swords and sorcery, assassinate the Hero, and save the world, according to the Goddess. Now, the hitman, who was assassinated after being betrayed by his organization, will accept her plea and begin a new life in a different environment.

The hired gun, who was the greatest in the industry, was introduced in the pilot episode of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” He opted to join the head office as a trainer for aspiring executioners after finishing his last mission.

The organization, on the other hand, had other ideas for him.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Wednesday, fans may watch Episode 2 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.