[Spoilers] ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ Episode 11 Synopsis and Release Date

In “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 11, Shiba Tatsuya, Yoshida Mikihiko, and Saijou Leonhard will compete in the Monolith Code rookie match. “Brother, Good Luck” is the title of the new episode.

Tatsuya, Mikihiko, and Leonhard will compete in the match in place of Shun Morisaki, who is injured, and the other characters, according to the official website.

Miyuki, on the other hand, is concerned that someone may tamper with Tatsuya and his squad during the match. Honoka from First High takes the initiative, and the first-year girls band together to assist Tatsuya.

Honoka and the other girls check the stage of the Monolith Code in order to protect Tatsuya and his team members. They also keep an eye on the venue.

The contest begins without incident thanks to Miyuki, Honoka, and the others’ efforts, but there is someone who senses something weird on the stage. Can the girls check and respond before the competition is jeopardized?

“Miyuki and Shizuku’s match is rapidly approaching. Shizuku doesn’t want to lose out on the chance to face a skilled magician like Miyuki, so she and Tatsuya devise a plan to ensure victory. Miyuki determines to give it her all in the battle after seeing how passionate Shizuku is about the competition. The Ice Pillars Break final match begins in front of a sold-out stadium. Shizuku’s speciality is Oscillation-Type Magic, although it has no impact on Miyuki. Shizuku pulls off a surprise move that takes Miyuki by surprise just when everyone thinks she’ll lose,” read the official synopsis of Episode 10 on Funimation.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara, Lynn plays

Episode 11 of “The Honor at Magic High School” will premiere on Saturday. The episodes are available for viewing on Funimation’s website.