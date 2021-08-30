[Spoilers] ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 45 Live Stream.

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 45, Rimuru attends the Demon Kings’ feast. In the latest episode, titled “Adalman, the Index Finger,” Shuna and the others travel to Clayman’s zone.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 45 have been revealed on the official website. Rimuru is all set for the Demon Kings’ supper, dubbed Walpurgis. Shuna and the others set off for Clayman’s domain, but as they get closer to the castle, an unexpected foe arrives and blocks their path.

Middray faced Suphia in the final episode of Season 2 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.” Suphia fought against this formidable opponent throughout the fight.

The vigor with which Gabiru and Suphia fought amazed Middray. He disclosed that he was a Dragon Faithful member and that he was prepared to battle both Gabiru and Suphia at the same time.

Middray was interrupted by Suphia, who inquired if the Dragon Faithful were humans. Middray revealed that he, like Gabiru, is a Dragonewt. He went on to say that they don’t look like lizardmen since they are the result of a dragon-human union. However, they were essentially the same.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” has an official summary that reads, “Plunged into this new planet with the name Rimuru, he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 45. On Tuesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.