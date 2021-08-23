[Spoilers] ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 44 Live Stream.

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 44, Albis and Yamza will face off in a one-on-one combat. “On This Land Where It All Happened” is the title of the new episode.

The narrative and spoiler stills for “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 44 have been revealed on the official website. Apart from Albis and Yamza’s duel, the synopsis says that Suphia, another member of the Three Beastketeers, would face Midley.

Suphia, on the other hand, appears to be faltering in her battle with Midley.

Rimuru was ready to settle the score at Walpurgis, the Demon Lords’ banquet, in the final episode of Season 2 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” titled “The Signal to Begin the Banquet.”

Meanwhile, Benimaru updated Rimuru on the latest news from the Animal Kingdom of Eurazania’s battlefield. Benimaru explained that they know everything there is to know about the enemy and guaranteed him that they will win.

Rimuru was taken aback by Benimaru’s self-assurance. Benimaru claimed that when Rimuru was awakened, he was given the gift of Born Leader, a one-of-a-kind ability. Benimaru was able to read the enemy’s every move because to this ability.

Benimaru then proceeded to tell Rimuru about his strategy.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “he is thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, and he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 44. On Tuesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.