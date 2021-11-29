[Spoilers] ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ Episode 9 Live Streaming Details, How To Watch Online

In “Takt Op. Destiny” Episode 9, Takt and his pals arrive in New York, their planned destination. They meet up with Anna’s older sister Charlotte in New York. “Family – Eroica” is the title of the new episode. Charlotte works in Symphonica’s technology development department and is studying the fate of a faulty Musicart, as seen in the spoiler stills and synopsis for Episode 9 of “Takt Op.Destiny.”

Anna, on the other hand, finds a flaw in Takt. The mark on the conductor’s right arm is fast spreading and appears to be eating away at his body.

Takt and Destiny faced Schindler and Hell in Episode 8 of the anime. Takt was furious as he moved closer to Schindler, but Hell intervened and kicked him in the face.

Schindler was taken aback by Takt’s audacity and one-of-a-kind strike. Destiny requested his maestro to take a step back after suffering Hell’s blow. She stated that things weren’t going as planned and that they needed to retreat and regroup.

Takt, on the other hand, was not willing to listen to her and began heading toward the enemy.

Hell was prepared and launched an attack right away. Destiny, thankfully, noticed Hell’s move and moved in front of Takt.

“The waking of D2. The assassination of Takt’s hometown and the death of Cosette. All of this was part of Sagan’s strategy. Shindler wants to get rid of everyone in this bleak world who is inferior to him. Takt charges at Shindler in a blind anger after learning the truth about Cosette’s death. Takt, on the other hand, has been harmed by Hell. Destiny feels feelings she’s never felt before welling up inside her as she sees Takt hurt and bleeding…, “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 8 can be found here.

Kouki Uchiyama plays Takt Asahina, Satoshi Hino plays Lenny, Reina Ueda plays Hell, Miku It plays Titan, Kaede Hondo plays Anna Schneider, Inori Minase plays Heaven, Eiji Hanawa plays Sagan, Daisuke Namikawa plays Shindler, Sumire Uesaka plays Walküre, Yumiri Hanamori plays Carmen, Shion Wakayama plays Destiny, Natsu Yorita plays Mok

Crunchyroll will air Episode 9 of “Takt Op.Destiny” on Tuesday. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.