[Spoilers] ‘Sakugan’ Episode 5 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In “Sakugan” Episode 5, Memempu and Gagumber learn about their penalty after an adventurous day in Jolly Jolly. “No Work, No Life” is the title of the new episode. The storyline and spoiler stills for Episode 5 have been released on the official website. Merooro states that he has no choice but to raise the severity of their punishment owing to their recent activities in Jolly Jolly.

The Hill of the Wind, a large labyrinth packed with rotting trees, is brought to Memempu and Gagumber. Merooro instructs them to rebuild the labyrinth and re-establish the trees.

Merooro punishes Memempu and Gagumber by leading them into the labyrinth ‘Kaze no Oka’ (Hill of the Wind). The area, which was once a lush green forest, has devolved into a wasteland of rotting trees. Merooro, who has been dealing with the labyrinth’s harsh weather in recent years, requests them to perform’repairs’ to restore the forest,” according to the official synopsis for Episode 5.

Memempu and Gagumber were detained at the Jolly Jolly colony in Episode 4. Merooro, a Bureau of Regulation employee, came to see them later.

Merooro informed them he will inform them of their penalty soon after taking their blood samples. Merooro took their personal things and weapons as well.

He told them that attempting to flee would only worsen their situation. Merooro suggested that they go sightseeing in the colony.

Jolly Jolly turned out to be a lovely and scenic colony. Memempu was enthralled by the massive structures. They later discovered that Jolly Jolly was a colony of passion, with people who were exceedingly fiery.

Later in the episode, they caused trouble by engaging in illicit activities in the colony, and Merooro caught them red-handed.

Kanon Amane portrays Memempu, Hiroki Touchi portrays Gagumber, Hikaru Midorikawa portrays Rufus, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays DJ K, Kana Hanazawa portrays Zackletu, Minami Tsuda portrays Linda, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Yuri, Misaki Watada portrays Mro, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays

On Thursday, fans may watch “Sakugan” Episode 5 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.