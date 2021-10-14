[Spoilers] ‘Sakugan’ Episode 2 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In “Sakugan” Episode 2, Memempu is ready to leave Pinyin, but a Kaiju onslaught forces her to stay. “Good Day, Goodbye” is the title of the new episode. Memempu receives a pendant from a legendary Marker named Urorop, which contains an intricate map of the labyrinth. Pinyin is attacked by a Kaiju, while Gagumber begins a robot hidden in the warehouse, according to the summary of “Sakugan” Episode 2.

Gagumber and his daughter Memempu will face the Kaiju in Episode 2.

“A pendant provided by Urorop, a mythical Marker, is examined by Memempu. A complete map of the labyrinth can be found on the front. Pinyin is unexpectedly attacked by Kaiju when Memempu finally decides to flee. Gagumber activates a bot hiding in the warehouse district and confronts Kaiju with Memempu,” according to the official Episode 2 summary.

Memempu, a bright young girl and skilled inventor, worked with his father Gagumber in an Asian-style colony named Pinyin in Episode 1 of “Sakugan.”

Gagumber reminded her that Markers are workers, and she voiced her wish to become one. He went on to say that darting into the labyrinth was exceedingly perilous.

Memempu tried to reason with him, telling him she merely wanted to see if the location was real. They later met Walsh and Lynda, a father-daughter Marker couple, who impressed Memempu.

Walsh and Lynda told us about their most recent mission in the labyrinth. She discovered that there was still a lot of the Underworld to discover.

Walsh promised that his crew would go to the most remote and uncharted locations in the future. Memempu was thrilled and ready to leave Pinyin behind.

Kanon Amane portrays Memempu, Hiroki Touchi portrays Gagumber, Hikaru Midorikawa portrays Rufus, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays DJ K, Kana Hanazawa portrays Zackletu, Minami Tsuda portrays Linda, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Yuri, Misaki Watada portrays Mro, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays

On Crunchyroll on Thursday, fans may watch “Sakugan” Episode 2 online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.