[Spoilers] ‘Sakugan’ Episode 1 Live Stream: How To Watch Online, Release Date

In a post-apocalyptic world, humanity is surviving in cramped quarters known as colonies, which are split by bedrock. The Labyrinth is an undiscovered place outside of the colony. The first episode of “Sakugan” depicts a father-daughter combo who use a robot to explore the outer world.

The official summary for “Sakugan” Episode 1 states that it takes place in Pinyin, an Asian-style colony filled with neon lights and smog. Memempu, a working-class girl, dreams of becoming a Marker and seeing the world beyond Pinyin.

Meanwhile, on the night of the yearly celebration, an old-school Marker and his daughters, Lynda and Walsh, arrive from a trip.

“Humankind lives shoulder to shoulder in a tight ‘Colony’ split by bedrock in the distant future. A perilous underdeveloped area known as The Labyrinth extends outside the community. Markers are those who risk their lives to explore the Labyrinth and mark underdeveloped places. Gagumber is a man who quit being a Marker, and Memempu is a little girl who wants to be a Marker. The Labyrinth is ready to be conquered by this ragtag father-daughter team! According to Crunchyroll, the official series synopsis is, “If there is no road, dig one!”

Satelight produces the anime “Sakugan.” Jun’ichi Wada is the series composition in-charge as well as the director. Tatsuya Kat composed the anime’s soundtrack. The art director is listed as Minoru Nishi.

Stanislas Brunet of Studio No Border and Hiroyuki Taiga of Kaiju are responsible for the mechanical designs, according to Anime News Network.

Masaaki Endoh performs the opening theme, which is titled “Kokotsu Labyrinth” (“Enchanted Labyrinth”). MindaRyn performs the concluding theme, named “Shine.”

Kanon Amane portrays Memempu, Hiroki Touchi portrays Gagumber, Hikaru Midorikawa portrays Rufus, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays DJ K, Kana Hanazawa portrays Zackletu, Minami Tsuda portrays Linda, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Yuri, Misaki Watada portrays Mro, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays

This Wednesday, fans may watch the first episode of “Sakugan” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.