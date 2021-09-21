Spoilers, promos, and the release date for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 50 have been released.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 50, Chiu and his companions successfully infiltrate the Field of Death, but there is a problem. “We’re the Beast King Commandos!” is the title of the new episode.

Popp and the others are getting ready for the next adventure in the official teaser trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 50.

Popp’s new spell, Medroa, helped the tenacious team to victory. Chiu and his pals are also getting closer to discovering the secret of the Dark Army’s stronghold known as the Field of Death.

The Dark Army, on the other hand, is aware of Chiu’s and the others’ presence.

Dai and his pals were prepared for the team combat against the Hadlar Royal Guard in the previous episode. Hyunckel was in danger when the episode began, as the Orichalcum warrior was about to kill him.

Hyunckel was able to stave off the attack and defeat his opponent. Crocodine arrived with reinforcements at that point.

Hyunckel remarked that despite impaling the head of one of the warriors, he was able to escape. He likened the foes to Flazzard. Because they were metallic lifeforms produced by Forbidden Magic, the Orichalcum warriors were tough.

Crocodine, Popp, Dai, Hyunckel, and Maam were all set for a team fight. The Orichalcum soldiers were ecstatic to face the Avan Disciples.

“The conflict between Dai and his allies and the Hadlar Royal Guard takes place in Zababa. Our heroes fight with their unique abilities, but the Orichalcum warriors are formidable foes. In this tense encounter, who will emerge victorious…?” Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 49 can be found here.

The cast of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” anime includes Atsumi Tanezaki as Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno as Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Matliff, Yuuki Kaji as Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa as Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Popp, Tomokazu Seki as Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno as Crocodine, Takaya Hashi as Vearn, Takehito Koyasu as Myst-Vearn, Takahiro Sakurai as Avan, Saori Hayami as Leona, Mikako Komatsu as Maam and Takahiro Sakurai as Avan.

Episode 50 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will show on Saturday. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.