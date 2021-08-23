Spoilers, Promo, and Release Date for ‘Digimon Adventure’ Episode 63 are now available.

In “Digimon Adventure” Episode 63, Taichi prepares for a difficult exam. “The Crest of Knowledge” is the title of the new episode.

Taichi is pitted against a frightening Digimon in the official promo trailer for Episode 63. He is distinguishable from Agumon by the fact that he is in an unknown zone.

Meanwhile, Taichi is accompanied by an unknown young Digimon he encountered on his journey. A mysterious entity has cornered Taichi, and the next episode will most likely reveal its true objectives.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has released the summary for Episode 63 of “Digimon Adventure.” Valkyrimon is waiting for Taichi and Agumon at a mystery castle.

Agumon and Taichi are separated by Valkyrimon. It then transports Taichi to an unfamiliar planet, where he is confronted by frightening Digimon.

Taichi saves a baby in this alternate reality, while Botamon is besieged by Goburimon.

Taichi will confront a number of hurdles during the episode. Will he be able to overcome the obstacles and reconcile with Agumon?

Taichi and Agumon finally reunite with Sora and Piyomon in the last episode. Sora introduced Taichi to Neamon, a Cloud Continent native. Sora, Neamon, and the other Digimon were cultivating and growing crops in the wastelands.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

On Saturday, “Digimon Adventure” Episode 63 will be released. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.