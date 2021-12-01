[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 9 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In Episode 9 of “Platinum End,” a new God contender arises. “The Face of an Assassin” is the title of the most recent episode. The last installment’s post-credit scene provides a peek of the new God candidate, who is poised to murder a human. According to the sneak stills and narrative for Episode 9, this candidate’s name is Hajime Sokotani, and he is known to wield a dagger as well as wings and arrows.

Hajime had a bleak past and was self-conscious about his appearance. Because of the abuse he received both inside and outside his household, he was socially awkward.

Hajime wants to be Metropoliman’s dedicated servant, according to the forthcoming episode’s spoilers. As a result, he’s on a mission to eliminate Mirai.

Mirai was in shock following the battle at the Grand Tower in the previous episode. Saki, who wasn’t on the expedition, was thinking about something else.

“In many ways, the struggle they just had at Grand Tower threw a shadow over Mirai and the others. Saki appears to be concerned by something, despite the fact that she was unable to participate in the bout. She then requests that Mirai murder her. Why was Saki, a sweet and regular girl, chosen as a God Candidate? Mirai discovers the truth and challenges Saki to make a decision. Meanwhile, Kanade Uryu, a high school girl who was truly Met, “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 8 can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans may watch “Platinum End” Episode 9 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.