[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 6 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

A serial killer has escaped from a juvenile correctional center and has promised to murder more young women in the city. “Two Painful Options” is the title of Episode 6 of “Platinum End.” The official synopsis and spoiler stills for Episode 6 have been released, giving a peek of the new character introduced in the Episode 5 post-credit scene.

Girl A, a serial killer who recently fled from the correctional center, has been recognized. Mirai and the others believe Metropoliman has provided her with wings and a Red Arrow in order for her to flee.

She was shown using her Red Arrow to puncture the heart of a little child in the post-credit sequence. She’ll most likely be Girl A’s next victim.

Mirai despises Metropoliman’s deception in bestowing powers on criminals in order to entice other God candidates.

Girl A’s first victim is discovered inside Tokyo’s Grand Tower, according to spoilers from “Platinum End” Episode 6, and things are likely to spiral out of control.

Mirai and his pals will take steps to prevent Girl A from murdering additional people.

Saki and Mirai meet a new God candidate named Nanato Mukaido in Episode 5 of the anime.

“‘I didn’t know what to do…’

Mirai and Saki leave Jinbo Stadium with just emotions of powerlessness in their minds. It’s hard to think the two of them could take on Metropoliman, the world’s most formidable strategist… However, Mirai and Saki are approached by a new God candidate. Nanato Mukaido is his name. Mukaido warns Mirai and Saki that Metropoliman must not become the next God, and suggests that they take on the task together “Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for Episode 5 can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans may watch “Platinum End” Episode 6 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.