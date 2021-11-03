[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 5 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Mirai and Saki feel helpless as they depart the Jinbo Stadium. In Episode 5 of “Platinum End,” the duo will meet a god candidate who opposes Metropoliman becoming the new god. “Death Sentence” is the title of the new episode. The storyline and spoiler stills for “Platinum End” Episode 5 have been released on the official website. Mukaido Nanato, another new deity candidate, is said to be on the way, according to the spoilers.

In the upcoming episode, Mirai, Mukaido, and Saki may form a combined army to combat Metropoliman.

The appearance of Metropoliman at Jinbo Stadium opened Episode 4 of “Platinum End.” The crowd was ecstatic, until two more hero figures appeared in the sky above the stadium.

Metro Yellow and Metro Blue, in addition to Metropoliman, made an appearance. The action was being watched by Mirai and Saki, who were sat in the stands. Only first-rank angles and those higher than them have Wings and Red Arrows, according to Mirai.

He was curious as to whether they intended to attack Metropoliman. Meanwhile, Metropoliman’s wings were not being activated. The Red Arrow was thrown at the opponent by Metro Blue, but it failed to pierce his armor.

Revel and Nasse were watching the live broadcast from Jinbo Stadium at Saki’s house. Humans who are hit by the Red Arrow cannot be hit by another arrow for the next 33 days, according to Metro Blue and Metro Yellow back at the stadium.

They were unsure if the man in the outfit was actually Metropoliman. They thought he was a dummy. Metro Blue grabbed his microphone and said that he was an imposter and that the real Metropoliman was someone else.

The audience was astonished to see three heroes that looked exactly alike. They couldn’t tell if they were allies or foes.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans can watch “Platinum End” Episode 5 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.