[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Mirai is chosen as a God candidate, and before becoming the next God, he must vanquish the other 12 contenders. As another God contender is killed by an unknown contestant in a superhero suit, the game continues. “Hero of Justice” is the title of Episode 2 of “Platinum End.” Mirai has no ambition to become God, according to the official description and spoiler stills from Episode 2, and tells Nasse that all he wants is an ordinary happy life.

Mirai and Nasse subsequently learn of a God candidate’s strange death. In addition, a new contender dubbed Metropoliman appears in front of a TV camera crew at the scene of a bank robbery.

Nasse and Mirai are likely to recognize him as yet another contender in the contest to become the next God.

In the final minutes of the previous episode, an anonymous candidate emerged and used a white arrow to kill another contender, Tonma Rodriguez.

Following the assassination of Tonma, the character declared that he will assassinate all remaining contenders in order to win the top prize.

“Mirai Kakehashi, who has lost his will to live, resolves to commit himself on the day of his middle school graduation. Nasse the angel, on the other hand, emerges out of nowhere and saves his life. Nasse also gives him Wings and Arrows in order to give him hope. Mirai initially refuses Nasse’s offer, but after receiving the Wings, he gradually regains hope. Nasse, on the other hand, gives him some startling information… Mirai approaches his aunt, who is parenting him, in order to verify the truth “Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for Episode 1 can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans can watch “Platinum End” Episode 2 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.