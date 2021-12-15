[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 11 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

As they try to take down Hajime in “Platinum End” Episode 11, Revel has become a first-class angel and Saki has grown wings. “Your Own Worth” is the title of the new episode. The storyline and spoiler stills for “Platinum End” Episode 11 have been released on the official website. Saki and Revel race to the battleground, with the former successfully piercing Hajime with a Red Arrow.

Hajime begins to fall in love with Saki after getting his ears pierced. Not only that, but Saki appears to have a trump card against Hajime.

Hajime kidnapped Aya and Nanaka in Episode 10 of the anime, and Mukaido hurried to save them. Mukaido hurried to the theme park where his wife and daughter were imprisoned, oblivious of the possibility that he might be walking into a trap.

Mirai and the angels accompanied him. Meanwhile, Hajime was taken aback when Mukaido walked right into the trap. He saw that once inside, he had no method of exiting. Meanwhile, Mirai joined the fight against Metropoliman and Hajime in order to aid Mukaido.

“Hajime has taken Mukaido’s wife and daughter captive. He’s so focused on rescuing them that he’s stuck in a trap from which he can’t get out. In order to save them, Mirai also enters the trap. Saki is left at home with only a Red Arrow because she is unable to assist in a fight. Despite the fact that she is unable to fight without Wings, she makes an attempt to assist Mirai and Mukaido. When Revel the angel sees her, he realizes how powerless he is… and for the first time, tears stream down his cheeks…!” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 10 can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans may watch “Platinum End” Episode 11 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.