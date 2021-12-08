[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 10 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Mukaido’s family has been kidnapped by Hajime Sokotani. In “Platinum End” Episode 10, Mirai and the others will try to save them. “Where The Tears Go” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for “Platinum End” Episode 10 have been released on the official website. Mukaido, Mirai, and the allies are said to be rushing to Minamino Theme Park, where Hajime is holding Mukaido’s family captive, according to the spoilers.

Despite the fact that they are aware that it is a trap set by Metropoliman and his apprentice Hajime, they rush in to save the hostages.

Saki is left alone in her residence because she only has a Red Arrow. Without her wings, she can’t help Mukaido and Mirai. Saki, on the other hand, is still determined to give it her all and find a way to help her friends.

Revel, Saki’s angel, weeps for the first time when she sees her in such a sad position.

A new God candidate named Hajime debuted in Episode 9 of the anime and set a trap for Mirai and his pals.

When Hajime appeared in front of Mirai, a fight erupted. Mirai was able to fire a Red Arrow at the opponent without hesitation for the first time, and the former’s angel was pleasantly surprised.

“Mirai and his comrades are caught in a trap devised by a new God contender. Hajime Sokotani is the long-haired attractive God candidate who wields swords in addition to Wings and Arrows. Hajime adores Metropoliman and aspires to be his devoted servant “Hulu has a summary for Episode 9 that you can read.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans may watch “Platinum End” Episode 10 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.