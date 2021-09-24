[Spoilers] ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6, Episode 1 Preview, Expected Release Date

The fifth season finale is laying the groundwork for “My Hero Academia” Season 6, which will see the commencement of the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

A poster featuring Deku and Tomura Shigaraki was shared by Twitter user Atsushi. The image also teases a tribute to the “My Hero Academia” Season.

The official release date for Season 6 of “My Hero Academia” has yet to be revealed. Shigaraki declares in the poster that he will destroy everything, but Deku is prepared to go to any length to thwart the League of Villains’ commander.

Season 6 of “My Hero Academia” is expected to premiere in the Spring 2022 anime season, according to Siliconera.

The battle between villains and heroes is about to begin. Shigaraki gains complete control of the Meta Liberation Army in the “My Hero Academia” Season 5 Episode 25 (Episode 113) finale, which airs this Saturday.

Meanwhile, after completing their internships with Pro Heroes, the students of U.A. High are returning to the academy.

Shigaraki is growing stronger and planning an attack, which the heroes are aware of. Sensing danger, the heroes begin their preparations to deal with any threat posed by Shigaraki and his enemies.

“Winter vacation has come to a close, and Deku and his buddies have returned from their internships. According to Atsushi’s tweet, “as they prepare to grow even closer to the actual heroes, the war against the villains reaches a grander stage,” read the synopsis for “My Hero Academia” Season 5 finale.

Izuku Midoriya is played by Daiki Yamashita, Katsuki Bakugou is played by Nobuhiko Okamoto, Shoto Todoroki is played by Yuuki Kaji, Twice is played by Daichi End, Tsuyu Asui is played by Eri Kitamura, Mina Ashido is played by Hiro Shimono, Hiroshi Kamiya is played by Hiroyuki Yoshino, Present

On Saturday, fans can watch Season 5, Episode 25 (Episode 113) of “My Hero Academia” on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.