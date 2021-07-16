[Spoilers] ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 16 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Tsuyu, Nejire, and Ochako are interning at Ryuku’s superhero agency. In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 16, the interns have an opportunity to show off their abilities after receiving a call from a pro hero (Episode 104).

The summary for the upcoming episode, titled “Long Time No See, Selkie,” has been posted by Twitter user Atsushi.

“The Big 3’s Ochako, Tsuyu, and Nejire are interning at Ryuku’s agency. Suddenly, they hear about a facility in the country of Kaflin that produces the Quirk-boosting medication ‘Trigger’ exploding and setting a mountain on flames. Then Selkie, the pro hero, requests a team-up?!” Season 5, Episode 16 of “My Hero Academia” has a summary (Episode 104).

Hawks entered a mansion in the last episode and encountered a few League of Villains members, including Dabi, Twice, Spinner, and Himiko Toga. Hawks described how he was attempting to disseminate liberation ideas and brainwash teenagers.

Hawks dropped a feather near the doorway after exiting the room. Hawks was able to listen in on the talk after he was gone thanks to the feather acting as a spying device.

Endeavor decoded the message in the Meta Liberation book elsewhere. Endeavor saw that the Commission and Hawks have a good understanding of the League of Villains’ structure. According to him, the students’ current internship is preparing them for the imminent attack.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Crunchyroll and Funimation, fans can watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 16 (Episode 104) online. This Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.