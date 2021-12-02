[Spoilers] ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 336 Leaks Hint At The True Traitor Of UA.

All For One’s next move is still a mystery to Deku, Bakugou, and the rest of Class 1-A. They are aware, however, that they must practice harder than ever to defeat the baddies in Chapter 336 of “My Hero Academia.”

Rukasu, a Discord member, has revealed the latest Chapter 336 leaks and spoilers, teasing the identity of the true traitor working with All For One.

Deku and Bakugou are training in Chapter 336 of “My Hero Academia,” which is supposedly named “Villain.” Bakugou reveals that Endeavor taught him the Cluster principle. It is based on the concepts of concentration and release.

He claims to be able to create and blast many spheres of sweat. Shoto Todoroki, on the other hand, is working on improving his control of both parts of his body.

Kaminari tells Mineta that the two enemy leaders are weak, and that this is their best opportunity to assault the villains. Bakugou, on the other hand, believes they are being overly hopeful and that a full-fledged conflict is inevitable.

He reveals that despite knowing Shigaraki’s location and the Nomu labs, they are unable to locate All For One. After the recent setback caused by Shigaraki’s injuries, the villains must have a backup plan, he says. Bakugou advises his buddies that the greatest thing they can do is intensify their preparations for the impending conflict.

The second half of Chapter 336 of “My Hero Academia” shows Hagakure in the forest, where she notices three individuals conversing. One of them claims that he must obey because he is the one issuing the commands.

The other two encourage him not to worry about getting caught if he continues to obey the directions. Even when Deku returned to U.A., Hagakure recalls that this guy did not appear joyful.

She chooses to pursue the individual, who turns out to be Aoyama, and it is discovered that he is the true traitor. Hagakure keeps listening to the conversation and deduces that Aoyama is conversing with his parents.

His parents apologize to him at one point. It is revealed that Aoyama was born without a Quirk, and his parents requested that All For One bestow one on him so that he can achieve his goals.

Aoyama admits to Deku that he is a villain near the end of the chapter. He also tells Deku that he divulged USJ’s and the camp’s location.

This Sunday, Chapter 336 of "My Hero Academia" will be released. On Manga, the chapter will be released.