[Spoilers] ‘Mieruko-chan’ Episode 1 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Miko Yotsuya, a typical high school student, spends her days going to school, taking lessons, completing homework, and watching horror movies. In “Mieruko-chan” Episode 1, her not-so-ordinary life takes a weird turn when she begins to see monsters in real life.

Spoiler stills and a synopsis for “Mieruko-chan” Episode 1 have been released on the official website. Miko starts seeing horrible monsters and ghosts that no one else can see one day out of nowhere.

Miko believes it’s because to the horror shows she’s been viewing. She thinks she’s having hallucinations. The monstrous monsters, on the other hand, are real and apparent.

She chooses to avoid things rather than face them. Miko pays no attention to the unearthly beings who stare at her. It’s unclear whether they’re attempting to speak with her. Will they become enraged if Miko ignores them?

Miko’s friends Hana Yurikawa and Yuria Niguredo are also introduced in the first episode.

“Until she wasn’t, a typical girl was leading a normal life. She might see…everything one day. What is a girl to do when hideous monsters appear from every direction? Furthermore, no one else is able to view them! Obviously, the only logical course of action is to ignore them. According to Yen Press, the manga’s summary reads, “It’s kinda hard to put theory into practice when the ghosts know she’s observing…”

“Mieruko-chan” is based on Tomoki Izumi’s manga of the same name. Yuki Ogawa is in charge of the anime’s direction, while Kenta Ihara is in charge of the series’ composition. Kana Utatane composed the music, and Fumiyuki Go handled the sound design.

Yuka Takashina, Masahide Yanagisawa, Kyoko Kametani, Katsuzo Hirata, Hideki Hashimoto, and Chikashi Kadekaru are the series’ principal animation directors.

“Mienai Kara ne!?” is the opening theme, while “Mita na?” is the concluding theme. Mita yo ne ne ne ne ne ne n “Miteru yo ne?” says the character. Sora Amamiya, who also voices the protagonist Miko Yotsuya, performs them.

Sora Amamiya plays Miko Yotsuya, Kaede Hondo plays Hana Yurikawa, Ayane Sakura plays Yuria Nigured, Yumiri Hanamori plays Kysuke Yotsuya, Ikuko Tani plays Godmother, and Yichi Nakamura plays Zen Tohno in the anime “Mieruko-chan.”

On Funimation Sunday, fans can watch the first episode of “Mieruko-chan” online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.