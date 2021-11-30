[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 9 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In Episode 9 of “Komi Can’t Communicate,” a new character named Inaka Nokoko will make her debut. “A Country Girl, Video Games, Part-Time Job, Something on Your Face” is the title of the new episode. The narrative and spoiler stills for Episode 9 have been posted on the anime’s official Twitter account. Inaka is a country girl who will be joining Komi and the other students after the summer break in the new semester.

Inaka, like the rest of the high school pupils, is enthralled with Komi. When she sees the goddess of the school, she is completely taken aback.

Inaka notices that Komi is a true city girl. She, too, aspires to be a metropolitan girl, strolling to work with a cup of coffee in one hand and her office paperwork tucked behind her armpit. In every way, she wishes to be Komi.

In the future episodes, it will be interesting to see how Inaka is introduced to Komi and her friends. The pupils returning to high school with memories of the summer holiday will be featured in Episode 9 of the anime “Komi Can’t Communicate.”

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

Fans may watch Episode 9 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo on Thursday. The episode will be available on Netflix on December 16 for viewers outside of Japan.