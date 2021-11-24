[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 8 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In Episode 8 of “Komi Can’t Communicate,” the Komi family travels to meet grandmother Komi Yuiko. The forthcoming episode is set to focus on the family relationships, with Komi Shouko and her father, Komi Masayoshi, having trouble communicating.

“Celebrating Ubon, Festival, Summer Vacation is Over” is the title of the new episode. The summary for “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 8 has been posted on the official Twitter account, along with spoiler stills.

Shouko appears to be worried about meeting her family members, according to the synopsis. She will also be reunited with her cousin Akira after a long absence. Shouko will most likely become emotionally attached to Akira.

The sneak stills from Episode 8 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” also hint at a scene in which Shouko and Tadano are seen visiting an Ubon festival.

Shouko went on a pool vacation in the previous episode, despite her trepidation. She was dressed in the gown that Tadano had chosen for her.

Yamai persuaded Shouko to wear a bikini because she only had the school swimwear.

Shouko chose to go to the library after the pool trip with her father, who, like her, is unable to converse freely.

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

Fans may watch Episode 8 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo on Thursday. The episode will be available on Netflix on December 9 for viewers outside of Japan.