[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 7 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 7, the summer vacations have begun, and Najimi has asked the socially uncomfortable Komi to a pool party. “The Pool, Shaved Ice, The Library, and The Park” is the title of the new episode. The anime’s official Twitter account has published the preview and spoiler stills for Episode 7 of “Komi Can’t Communicate.”

According to the spoilers, Tadano, Komi, Najimi, and the others are all set for the pool party. Najimi spoke with Komi on the phone near the end of Episode 6 and invited her over for the pool excursion.

Komi agreed to spend her summer vacations with her new school friends, despite her apprehension.

“Komi Isn’t Able to Communicate” Komi will most likely begin Episode 7 by making last-minute preparations and almost having a panic attack. At Yomikiri land station, Komi is expected to meet Tadano and the others.

Komi handed Tadano an envelope in Episode 6 of the anime, and he questioned if it was essential. Komi had written a joke after seeing on TV that laughter is beneficial for communication.

Najimi appeared later and suggested they go shopping. Komi, on the other hand, was terrified, but Najimi told her that they would always be there for her.

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

On Thursday, fans may watch Episode 7 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. The episode will be available on Netflix on December 2 for viewers outside of Japan.