[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 6 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Komi is gradually getting the knack of meeting new people, but she is still unable to communicate. Tadano and his team are doing everything they can to assist her in achieving her objective of making 100 friends. According to the latest spoilers for Episode 6 of “Komi Can’t Communicate,” Tadano, Najimi, Yamai, and Agari will take Komi shopping.

The synopsis and spoiler stills for “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 6 have been posted on the anime’s official Twitter account.

One of the stills depicts Tadano and his buddies giving Komi feedback on her new outfits as she tries them on in the mall.

It was summertime in Episode 5 of the anime, and the students were wearing their summer clothes to school. Komi’s classmates were enthralled to see her in the new outfit for the first time.

Komi, on the other hand, freaked out and afterwards questioned Tadano whether there was anything strange about her. Tadano pointed out that their reaction was just due to Komi’s new clothing.

Yadano, on the other hand, was prepared to defeat Komi in the physical aptitude exam. Yadano was defeated by Komi once more.

Najimi later decided to go to Komi’s house, where they met Komi’s mother, who was rather outgoing.

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

On Thursday, fans may watch Episode 6 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. Outside of Japan, the episode will be available on Netflix on November 25.