[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Komi is unable to communicate. She has trouble speaking verbally with others, but she confides in Tadano, a student who understands her.

Komi expresses her desire of making 100 friends when he inquires about it. He introduces himself as her buddy and promises to assist her in obtaining the remaining 99.

According to the official synopsis for Episode 2 of “Komi Can’t Communicate,” Tadano turns to his childhood friend Osana Najimi, who can communicate with anyone.

The students of Itan Private High School were intrigued by Komi in Episode 1 of “Komi Can’t Communicate.”

She ran upon Tadano, who was introduced as a cowardly child, in the locker room. Tadano’s goal was to get through high school without drawing attention to himself.

When he watched Komi run by her, he was astounded as his classmates.

Later, Tadano, who desired a quiet high school existence, discovered Komi would be sitting next to him in class.

Komi was named the school’s Madonna on the first day of school. He was overjoyed to be sharing a desk with the most beautiful girl in school. His peers, on the other hand, gave him envious looks.

He was paranoid, and he wondered whether they had hoped for his death merely to take his place next to Komi.

He realized he could forget about his idyllic high school years. Throughout it all, Komi remained silent, and Tadano realized she had trouble speaking with people.

Komi and Tadano, on the other hand, formed a friendship through chalk and the blackboard and found a means to communicate with one another. And it was in him that she made her first friend that day.

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

On Thursday, Japanese viewers can watch “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 2 on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. The series will be available on Netflix starting October 21 for fans outside of Japan.