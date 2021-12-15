[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 11 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 11, Itan Private High School is preparing for the forthcoming Cultural Festival. “Cultural Festival Project, Cultural Festival Prep, Distributing Flyers, Cultural Festival Eve, Maids” is the title of the new episode. The spoiler stills and synopsis for Episode 11 have been revealed on the anime’s official Twitter account. The class experiences an extraordinary crisis just before the festival, with the pupils on the verge of collapsing.

They are having difficulty deciding what they will do for the festival due to the disagreements and taunts.

The kids appear to be in agreement that they want to follow Komi’s advice. Najimi, on the other hand, wants the children to offer their ideas again and asks for a quick vote to help them choose the subject. Komi is undecided about who she will vote for. The school had the annual sports festival in the previous episode. Komi met Netsuno Chika, a student from the higher course, at the occasion.

Netsuno’s enthusiastic demeanor startled Komi, and she struggled to shake her hand. Komi later competed in the relay race, when she was pitted against Netsuno.

According to Netflix, the official series synopsis reads, “At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

This Thursday, fans may watch Episode 11 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. Outside of Japan, the episode will be available on Netflix on December 30.