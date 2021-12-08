[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 10 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 10, Komi and her pals are getting ready to compete in the next Itan High School sports festival. Komi, on the other hand, is getting nervous as the occasion approaches. “Sports Festival, Emotional Pangs, Print Sticker” is the title of the new episode. The official Twitter account has given a sneak peek of Episode 10 of “Komi Can’t Communicate.” Komi’s class is unified, according to the spoilers, and they want to win the events for their goddess – Komi.

Because it’s a sports event, Najimi urges Tadano and Komi to be more animated. However. Najimi, Tadano believes, is relieved since she will not have to study.

Komi will back Tadano with all her might, according to the spoilers. The festival’s regulations are simple: the better a team performs in each game, the more points it receives. The tournament is won by the class with the most points.

The first match is called “stretches,” and the vice principle will award points to participants based on how well they stretch. In this match-up, Komi will face Netsuno. Can Komi get a point for her class by impressing the judge? According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

This Thursday, fans may watch Episode 10 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. Outside of Japan, the episode will be available on Netflix on December 23.