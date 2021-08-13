[Spoilers] ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 7: Live Stream Details

In “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 7, Souma has hopes for the kingdom as the finances improve.

Due to the efforts of the bureaucrats, the kingdom’s finances are attempting to escape the crisis, according to the official synopsis of Episode 7.

In the meantime, Souma intends to construct a new port city in order to expand trade with other kingdoms. Furthermore, Souma hopes that the port will serve as a hub for distribution, employment development, and housing for the kingdom’s citizens.

However, in Episode 7 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” an old man opposes Souma’s plan to establish a port.

Souma overheard Halbert and Kaede Foxia discussing the next monarch in the last episode. Halbert had been cautioned by Kaede not to go to the Carmine Duchy.

She claimed that Duke Carmine and the new monarch were at odds, and that a civil war was a possibility. Halbert stated that he must go since the battle may provide him with an opportunity to leapfrog others in the world.

Kaede informed Halbert that his father was concerned about him and that he should return home.

Later, Hakuya investigated into the king’s political situation with the surrounding kingdoms.

“Souma overhears two soldiers debating whether to support or oppose the new monarch at Lorelei. With the king, Hakuya discusses the political situation in the bordering lands. According to Funimation, the synopsis for Episode 6 reads, “Souma and Liscia examine the nature of their engagement.”

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 7 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.