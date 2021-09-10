[Spoilers] ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 11 Live Stream Details

In “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 11, Souma had managed to entice Carla and the other troops away from the castle in order to target Castor.

The spoilers for Episode 11 have been revealed on the official website. As the Kingdom of El Frieden crumbles, Gaius Amidonia has besieged the city of Altomura.

In the meantime, Souma and his companion beat Castor and his Air Force in a surprise strike. Souma begins to interact with Georg and the others as well.

Souma learned in the previous episode that Amidonia was preparing to invade Altomura with a big army. Gaius, the army’s commander, met with Weist Garreau, the ruler of Altomura.

Altomura was not willing to fight back, according to Garreau, but he wanted time to persuade the soldiers to surrender.

The Forbidden Force began construction of a castle at Randel, which would be used to engage Georg’s army.

Meanwhile, Castor Vargas in the Red Dragon City had learnt of the Forbidden Army’s approach. Souma had planned a surprise attack against Castor, and he was caught off guard.

“Gaius leads an Amidonian invading force into the kingdom and besieges the city of Altomura. Meanwhile, in Randel, the Forbidden Army builds a fort from which to face Georg’s forces, while Red Dragon City suffers its own surprise attack,” according to Funimation’s official summary of Episode 10 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom.”

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 11 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.