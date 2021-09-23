Spoilers for the Season 5 Episode 25 Finale of ‘My Hero Academia’: The Fight Against The Villains Reached New Heights.

Things are out of hand now that Tomura Shigaraki has taken control of the whole Meta Liberation Army. The heroes prepare for a massive standoff with the villains in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 25 (Episode 113).

“The High, Deep Blue Sky” is the title of the season’s final episode.

The heroes learn that Shigaraki is becoming stronger in the official promo trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 25 (Episode 113), and they begin making steady preparations against the villain and his friends.

As the war draws near, the students of U.A. High become entangled in the chaos.

The summary for the Season 5, Episode 25 (Episode 113) finale of “My Hero Academia” has been published by Twitter user Atsushi. It alludes to Deku, Shota, and the other students returning after their Pro Heroes internships.

“Winter vacation has come to a close, and Deku and his buddies have returned from their internships. The war against the villains approaches a larger stage as they train to come closer to the genuine heroes,” read the synopsis for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 24 (Episode 112).

Shigaraki confessed in the previous episode that he murdered his family and fled his home. The footage showed young Shigaraki strolling aimlessly down the street, his blood-soaked hands startling passers-by. He was alone when he was approached by a hand.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 25 (Episode 113) of “My Hero Academia” is set to air on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation.