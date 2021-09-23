Spoilers for ‘The Challenge’ 2021: Who Will Win ‘Spies, Lies, And Allies’? The Season 37 Winners Have Been Revealed.

MTV’s latest season of “The Challenge” is several episodes in, and while the cast is still full of contestants, the “Spies, Lies & Allies” winners may have already been revealed.

[Warning: There Will Be Spoilers!]

Season 37 will have two huge winners, according to Vevmo show sources. The findings follow the site’s users correctly predicting the outcomes of several previous competition editions.

According to the website, this season’s final four men will be incumbent champion Chris “CT” Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, and Devin Walker. Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and newbie Emy Alupei are said to be among the women who will make it to the finish of the game.

While it is unclear how the other competitors fared, the site states that Kaycee and CT will take first and second place, respectively. MTV has previously revealed that the winners will share a $1 million prize pool this season.

CT’s success in “Spies, Lies & Allies” is his fifth in “The Challenge,” and his second in a row after winning “Double Agents” with rookie partner AmberBorzotra previous season.

Kaycee is fighting for the third time this season, and if the reports are accurate, this will be her first huge triumph. She and her then-partner Fessy Shafaat finished fourth last season.

This season of “The Challenge” will have a total of 19 episodes. MTV airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.