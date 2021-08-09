Spoilers for Season 5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’ have been released, including the synopsis for Episode 6 and a trailer for ‘Home Sweet Home.’

J, Deran, and Craig have finally found a means to reclaim a portion of Smurf’s estate, but the war for power will threaten to rip the Cody brothers apart on “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, episode 6.

The synopsis for “Home Sweet Home” promises, “Tensions mount when Deran (Jake Weary), J (Finn Cole), and Craig (Ben Robson) do a task that puts all the family has on the line.”

J, Craig, and Deran may be seen approaching the skate park they aim to plunder in the TNT series’ promo video. Things, however, do not appear to be going as planned, as the men begin to lose their cool.

“This is everything we worked for our entire lives,” Deran says in the video. In the last episode, Pam (Charlayne Woodard) consented to let the Cody brothers earn back Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) estate, but she made them rob a skate park as their first mission.

While J encouraged the family to consider going to court to challenge Smurf’s will, Deran insisted on everyone going ahead with the heist. During a heated moment, it appears that Deran will remind everyone of why they are on that job.

Craig is heard saying, “We make the calls, not you,” in the promo for “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, episode 6, as he strikes Deran.

Deran has been striving to force J out of his place as the family’s leader and force him to make significant decisions that affect everyone. However, it appears that while they are in the thick of the theft, Craig will lose patience with his younger brother and assault him.

Will the Cody brothers be able to keep their cool long enough to finish the task and reclaim their home from Pam?

“Pope (Shawn Hatosy) flees to the desert to escape his grief,” according to the synopsis for “Home Sweet Home.”

Pope may be seen brandishing a revolver in the TNT drama’s promo film as he tries to escape colliding with an incoming automobile.

Pope told Deran in the last episode that he was hearing voices and couldn’t remember anything. Pope said that he had to leave and that he couldn’t guarantee that he would return.

Pope had been placed on an involuntary hold after his erratic behavior landed him in the hospital, but he departed before a doctor could treat him.

Pope wants to cope with his problems, but will he be able to do so while driving his car? Brief News from Washington Newsday.